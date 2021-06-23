BROCKPORT — Local electronics recycler, Sunnking Electronics Recycling, has opened additional drop-off time slots for its free June 26 electronics recycling collection event at SUNY Oswego.
Hundreds of guests have registered for this weekend’s free e-Recycling collection at the SUNY Oswego parking lot (near Romney Field House) from 8:30 a.m.- noon.
This will be Sunnking’s second Syracuse-area event of the year.
Residents can also register for upcoming events in East Syracuse (Aug. 14) or Geddes (Nov. 13).
Anyone still hoping to recycle their devices can register for e-Recycling events at sunnking.com/events or use the drop-off site locator at sunnking.com/dropoff.
Sunnking collects an average of 100 tons of electronics per event.
Health and safety procedures remain in place to ensure a safe environment, including timed appointments, no-contact device removal, and dedicated drive-through lanes.
