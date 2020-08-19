OSWEGO - Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay will host a free electronics recycling event from 8:30 a.m.-noon on Aug. 22 in Oswego. He invites anyone in the community to register and come to the event.
“So many people have old electronics just taking up space, and this event is a great opportunity for people to clean up their garages or basements and recycle their outdated items. I am excited to help offer this drive-thru event and hope many people in the community will come out and take advantage of it,” said Leader Barclay.
The event is being hosted in partnership with Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow, Novelis and Sunnking, an electronics recycling company.
“Any event that encourages recycling is worthwhile, and I am glad to help residents do their part to clean up the environment. I hope to see some new and familiar faces at the event, and I applaud Minority Leader Barclay for creating this opportunity and encouraging household recycling,” said Barlow.
“We are happy to partner with the city of Oswego, Novelis and Minority Leader Barclay to bring our first recycling event since the pandemic to the Oswego community. We know people have been cleaning out and are anxious to get rid of things they no longer need. Sometimes with electronics, it is difficult to know what to do with them so we hope this event takes some of the guesswork out of recycling a variety of household items and electronics,” said Sunnking Spokesperson Robert Burns.
Novelis’ Spokesperson Leila Giancone said she is proud Novelis can help to sponsor the event.
“Driven by our purpose to ‘shape a sustainable world together,’ Novelis is pleased to support an event that not only promotes recycling and environmental stewardship, but offers a valuable service to our wonderful community. We wish to thank Minority Leader Barclay and Mayor Barlow for hosting this event with Sunnking,” said Giancone.
Any local resident may register to bring electronics to the event free of charge. All who plan to attend must first register. To register, visit sunnking.com/events or call (585) 637-8365. The event will take place at the parking lot on the corner of Sheldon Ave. and West Seneca St. There is a limit of four TV or computer monitors per car.
Those who attend will be asked to stay in their cars and items will be unloaded from vehicles as people pull through. Items that will be accepted include computers, laptops, gaming devices, printers, lab and medical equipment, digital cameras, home appliances (not including refrigerators) and old cell phones. To see a complete list of acceptable materials, visit https://www.sunnking.com/acceptable-materials.
