Free kids fishing programs

OSWEGO COUNTY - Free fishing programs for children under 16 will be conducted by Spider Rybaak.
On June 13 and July 11 the programs will be held at Fulton’s Lake Neatahwantha, State Route 3 (west side of town).
On June 20, July 4, Aug. 8, Sept. 5 and Oct. 3 programs will be held at Minna Anthony Common Nature Center, Wellesley Island State Park, 44927 Cross Island Road, Fineview.
Bait fishing from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and fly-fishing from 1:30-3:30 p.m..
All bait and tackle provided.
This is Rybaak’s 13th year conducting these programs.
