OSWEGO - The Journey of Faith UMC will serve their monthly free lunch from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12.
This months menu is ham and scalloped potatoes, salad, rolls, dessert and beverage.
The church is located next to Ontario Orchards at 7721 State Route 104, Oswego.
There will be a change in date for November; more information coming soon.
For any questions call the church at 315-343-0996, leave a message and someone will return the call.
