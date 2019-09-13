OSWEGO - Journey of Faith United Methodist Church will serve a free lunch from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14.
The menu this month is assorted soups and sandwiches, along with coffee, tea, juice and dessert.
The church serves free community lunches on the second Saturday of each month. The menu changes each month.
The church is located at 7721 State Route 104 west, next to Ontario Orchards.
For any questions, call the church at 315-343-0996.
