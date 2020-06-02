Free milk distribution in Phoenix

PHOENIX - With schools officially closed for the academic year and childcare centers shuttered because of the COVID-19 pandemic, millions of families who rely on school meals to feed their children, now face increased food insecurity. Missed meals can lead to fatigue, reduced immune response, and long-term medical issues.
Now, government programs like Nourish New York and C.F.A.P (Coronavirus Food Assistance Program) have made funds available to ensure more families have free access to nutrient-rich milk. The office of Assemblyman Will Barclay and the Oswego County Legislature have partnered with American Dairy Association North East to organize a free dairy drive-thru tomorrow, Wednesday, June 3. Approximately 880 gallons of milk will be distributed from noon–3 p.m. at Emerson J. Dillon Middle School, 116 Volney St., Phoenix. Each car will receive two gallons of milk while supplies last.
To ensure the safety and health of all involved in the distribution and comply with social distancing guidelines, there will be a drive-thru process. Residents are asked to stay in their car until they are prompted to receive their milk by either popping their trunk or opening a window.
American Dairy Association North East represents over 10,000 dairy farms and plays a vital role in bringing milk processors and food banks together to ensure that families have access to nutritious milk and dairy foods. “We help these groups navigate their way through the process to maximize the benefits of government programs for their communities,” says Rick Naczi, CEO, American Dairy Association North East. “We are fortunate that we can rely our nations’ farmers to grow and produce an abundance of food to feed and nourish our families.”
