Free milk distribution Thursday in Central Square

CENTRAL SQUARE – There will be a free milk distribution Thursday afternoon, May 7, at the Walgreen’s Pharmacy parking lot, 3035 East Avenue (NYS Route 49), beginning at 12:30 p.m.
Approximately 800 gallons of whole milk will be given away, thanks to the Dairy Farmers of America dairy cooperative and local dairy farmers. Up to two gallons will be allowed for each vehicle.
Assemblyman Will Barclay and the Oswego County Legislature are coordinating the event with assistance from the town of Hastings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.