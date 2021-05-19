OSWEGO — The Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (C.F.A.P.) government-funded grants are making it possible for community organizations to provide free food to those in need.
New York’s dairy farmers, through American Dairy Association North East (ADANE), are working with USDA-approved vendor Food Bank of Central New York, along with other community organization recipients, to distribute food and dairy products at a local drive-thru events. There will be goo food boxes available, each containing one gallon of milk, along with an assortment of dairy, produce, and meat. Each vehicle will receive one box, while supplies last.
An event will be held at the Oswego Speedway (300 E. Albany St., Oswego) on Friday, May 21, beginning at 11 a.m. Enter from City Line Road and exit off East Albany Street. There will be 600 boxes distributed at this drive-thru.
To ensure the safety and health of all involved in the distribution, there will be a drive-thru distribution process for this event. All drivers and passengers must remain in their vehicles and will be prompted to open their trunk to receive food products. If cars do not have a trunk, they will be prompted to open their window. Walk-ups will not be permitted.
New York dairy farmers have worked to feed community residents since the pandemic began. These farmers, through ADANE and its partners, have distributed more than 900,000 gallons of milk via more than 200 drive-thru and drop-off events throughout ADANE’s region since April 2020.
