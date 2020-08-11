FULTON — Through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (C.F.A.P.), government-funded grants have been made available to food banks and community organizations to help provide much needed food to those in need.
American Dairy Association North East is working with Dairy Farmers of America, Renzi Foodservice and community partners to facilitate the distribution of more than 2,000 gallons of milk and more than 21,000 pounds of additional food through a local drive-thru event. There will be 405 boxes of meat, 360 boxes of produce and 315 boxes of additional dairy items, each containing 20 pounds of products. Each vehicle will receive two gallons of milk and one of each box, while supplies last.
The event will begin 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 4, at the Catholic Charities of Oswego, 808 West Broadway, Fulton.
To ensure the safety and health of all involved in the distribution, there will be a drive-thru distribution process for this event. All drivers and passengers must remain in their vehicles and will be prompted to open their trunk to receive milk and products. If cars do not have a trunk, they will be prompted to open their window. Walk-ups will not be permitted. No registration or paperwork is required for this distribution.
At the close of August, ADANE expects to have facilitated the distribution of over half a million gallons of milk since the organization began collaborating with dairy companies and local community groups in June.
