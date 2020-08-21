Free milk/food drive-thru event scheduled in Oswego County on Tuesday, Aug. 25

OSWEGO - The Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (C.F.A.P.) and Nourish New York government-funded grants have made it possible for community organizations to provide much needed food to those in need.
American Dairy Association North East (ADANE) is working with processor Upstate Niagara Cooperative and USDA-approved vendor Renzi Foodservice, along with community organization recipients — Oswego County, United Way of Oswego County and Oswego Speedway, as well as additional community partners — to help distribute more than 2,000 gallons of milk and more than 21,000 pounds of additional food through a local drive-thru event. Each vehicle will receive two gallons of milk and one food box containing 20 pounds of produce. A total of 1,080 food boxes will be distributed, while supplies last.
The event will begin 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 25 at the Oswego Speedway, 300 E. Albany St., Oswego. Recipients will enter from City Line Road and exit onto East Albany Street.
To ensure the safety and health of all involved in the distribution, there will be a drive-thru distribution process for this event. All drivers and passengers must remain in their vehicles and will be prompted to open their trunk to receive milk and products. If cars do not have a trunk, they will be prompted to open their window. Walk-ups will not be permitted. No registration or paperwork is required for this distribution.
By the end of August, ADANE, USDA-approved purchasing partners and local community organizations will have distributed more than 500,000 gallons of milk since the milk give-away events began in June.
