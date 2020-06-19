OSWEGO — Through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (C.F.A.P.), government-funded grants have been made available to food banks and community organizations to help provide much needed food to those in need.
American Dairy Association North East is working with Upstate Niagara Cooperative, the Food Bank of Central New York, the office of Assemblyman Will Barclay and the Oswego County Legislature, and community partners to facilitate the distribution of more than 4,000 gallons of milk and 25,000 pounds of meat and produce through a local drive-thru event. There will be 400 boxes each of meat (10 pounds/box) and produce (22 pounds/box). Vehicles will receive two gallons of milk and one of each box, while supplies last.
The next distribution will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23 at the Oswego Speedway, 300 E. Albany St., Oswego.
To ensure the safety and health of all involved in the distribution, all drivers and passengers must remain in their vehicles and will be prompted to open their trunk to receive milk and products. If cars do not have a trunk, they will be prompted to open their window. Walk-ups will not be permitted. No registration or paperwork is required for this distribution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.