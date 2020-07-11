SANDY CREEK — Through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (C.F.A.P.), government-funded grants have been made available to food banks and community organizations to help provide much needed food to those in need.
American Dairy Association North East is working with Upstate Niagara Cooperative, Renzi Foodservice, the Sandy Creek Central School District, Pulaski Academy School District and the Oswego County Fair Association to facilitate the distribution of more than 2,000 gallons of milk and more than 21,000 pounds of additional food through a local drive-thru event. There will be 270 boxes of meat, 360 boxes of produce and 450 boxes of additional dairy items, each containing 20 pounds of products. Each vehicle will receive two gallons of milk and one of each box, while supplies last.
The event will be held at the Oswego County Fairgrounds, 291 Ellisburg St., Sandy Creek, at noon on Thursday, July 16.
To ensure the safety and health of all involved in the distribution, there will be a drive-thru distribution process for this event. All drivers and passengers must remain in their vehicles and will be prompted to open their trunk to receive milk and products. If cars do not have a trunk, they will be prompted to open their window. Walk-ups will not be permitted. No registration or paperwork is required for this distribution.
Milk and dairy foods are an important source of essential nutrients. Local dairy farmers are committed to producing wholesome, nourishing milk for families throughout the community.
During the month of June, ADANE collaborated with dairy companies and local community groups to distribute more than 200,000 gallons of milk. In July, ADANE is expecting to facilitate the distribution of another 200,000 gallons of milk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.