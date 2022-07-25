Free Workshop: “It Just Clicks: Social Media Marketing and Agricultural Products”

MEXICO - There is no denying that using social media and the internet to market products has enormous benefits to businesses of any size and in any industry, including those in agriculture of course. Those benefits include, among others, productive building of brand awareness, audience targeting and engagement, and cost benefits (usually free or at a low cost to the user). Understanding how to best take advantage of what social media marketing (or SMM) has to offer a business can make all the difference in launching a SMM campaign that delivers positive results.
Learn just how easy and rewarding SMM can be for your agricultural business at an upcoming workshop, “It Just Clicks: Social Media Marketing and Agricultural Products”, hosted by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County (CCE Oswego). Join guest speaker Amanda Bickford, CCE Local Foods Marketing Specialist, as she explains how to use specific social media platforms most effectively for an efficient SSM campaign. Platforms covered will include Facebook and Instagram, with Google Business Profile being covered as well. Website creation will also be touched on, with links to free online resources for further learning provided.
