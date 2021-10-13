Free youth night at Laker hockey game

OSWEGO - Mayor Billy Barlow announced that the city of Oswego, through the Oswego City Youth Bureau, will host a “Youth Night” with the Oswego State Men’s Laker Hockey Team during the Friday, Oct. 29 hockey game versus Hobart. Through a partnership between SUNY Oswego and the city of Oswego, 135 free youth admission tickets in sections 51 and 53 have been made available for kids living in the city of Oswego. Tickets are first-come first-serve and can be claimed by calling the Oswego City Youth Bureau (Jen Losurdo) at 315-349-3451 ext. 3451.
“We’re thrilled to partner with SUNY Oswego and the Men’s Laker Hockey Team to offer an opportunity for children to attend a hockey game and meet the team. I encourage Oswego families to take advantage of this great opportunity to have a fun night out at the game to kick off the busy Halloween weekend,” said Barlow.
Families attending the game should plan to arrive at 6:30 p.m. for a random drawing of names of children to drop the puck on the ice at the start of the game, scheduled for 7 p.m. sharp. The Laker Hockey Team will also be available for a meet and greet and a group photo. Masks are mandatory for all attendees.
SUNY Oswego Men’s Ice Hockey Coach, Ed Gosek, said, “it is a pleasure to partner with the city of Oswego to invite the children of Oswego to our hockey game to watch our team in action. I’d look forward to seeing Oswego families in the crowd on youth night!”
“This is a great way for our community to support our SUNY Oswego Teams” Partnering with SUNY Oswego is a great opportunity for Oswego children to experience our hometown sports” said Jen Losurdo from Oswego City County Youth Bureau.
For more information and updates, check the Facebook event page at “Youth Night with Oswego State Men’s Laker Hockey Team or contact Jen Losurdo at 315-349-3451.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.