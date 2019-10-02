Free “Youth Night” at Oswego State Men’s Hockey Laker game

OSWEGO - Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow has announced the Oswego City County Youth Bureau will host a “Youth Night” at the Nov. 1 Oswego State Men’s Hockey Laker Game. The Oswego Youth Bureau will provide a free ticket to children along with a free drink, snack and special edition T-shirt. Children attending through the youth bureau will also be allowed to participate in a “Meet and Greet” and a group photo with the hockey team.
“I’m proud to partner with Oswego State Men’s Hockey Team, through the Oswego Youth Bureau, to create a free game for children in the Oswego community. Providing our youth with accessible, fun activities is a key component to revitalizing our community and ensuring our children are activity and engaged in their local community,” said Mayor Billy Barlow. “Moving forward, we will continue to work with our local partners to provide more opportunities for our youth to enjoy themselves in safe, fun and productive manner,” Barlow said.
Brian Chetney, director of the Oswego County Youth Bureau said, “We are happy to support the connection between SUNY Oswego and the children in our community, especially allowing for this opportunity to kids who may have never experienced the excitement and spirited event that Laker Hockey represents.”
Jennifer Losurdo, youth activities aide for the Oswego Youth Bureau said, “this is a great way for the families to support our hometown sports teams and a great collaboration between the city of Oswego and SUNY Oswego”.
The Nov. 1 game will be played at 7 p.m. against Cortland in the Marano Campus Center Arena. To sign up for the event, call Jennifer Losurdo at the Oswego City County Youth Bureau 315-349-3451. Spaces, approximately 130 total, will be filled on a first come, first serve basis.
For more information visit the Facebook event page at “Youth Night with the Men’s Laker Hockey Team”.
