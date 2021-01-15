OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced Friday, Jan. 15, that 108 additional residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases to 4,958.
He reminds residents that positive cases continue to surge in Oswego County. “Just yesterday, we marked the second highest single day case report since the pandemic started with 106 new cases,” Huang said. “Now, just 24 hours later, we have a new second highest report. Both of these reports come just days after the highest daily record of 129 on Jan. 10. These people represent the sad and indisputable fact that COVID-19 is rampant in our communities and I urge our residents do all they can to prevent the spread of the virus.”
While the COVID-19 vaccine is becoming available through the New York State Vaccination Program, it is still closely rationed. “Right now, supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are our biggest challenge,” said Huang. “The allotments we have received from the state have been very limited and we quickly administered all of those doses. We have had mass vaccination plans in place for just this type of situation and we practice them every year. We’re ready. We just need a bigger allotment of the vaccine – and on a regular schedule – so that we can plan and publicize clinics and get people vaccinated following the State’s priority schedule.”
Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup agreed; saying, “Our County Health department and our health care partners are doing their very best to deploy the vaccine within the guidance and the allotments that New York State has given us. While we have the capability to vaccinate several thousand residents a week, we have only received a few hundred doses in that timeframe. So, we’re asking our residents to please be patient. The amount of vaccine we receive, the vaccination priority schedules, and the links on the State’s website are not controlled here locally.”
This report is current as of 3 p.m. Jan. 15.
Please know that these numbers fluctuate frequently. Recovered people are not deducted from the total number of positive cases.
Total - of tests conducted: 119,315
Total - of positive cases: 4,958
Total - of positive cases released: 3,616
Total deaths reported by the New York State Department of Health: 62
Total - of positive cases active: 1,280
Total - of negative results: 112,665
Total - of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 1,862
In an effort to focus its limited resources on vaccination clinics and contact tracing, the Oswego County Health Department will no longer report test results on weekends and holidays. Results received on those days will be reported on the following Monday, or day after the holiday.
Chairman Weatherup reminds residents that the virus is widespread throughout the county and people should assume they can be exposed to COVID-19 anywhere they go in Central New York. “I urge all of our residents to take action and do their part to stop the spread of this disease,” he said. “Wear a face mask over your nose and mouth in public, wash your hands frequently and practice social distancing. Comply with isolation and quarantine rules and, most importantly, avoid non-essential gatherings.”
Locations of potential public exposure are posted on the health department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19. The public is urged to protect themselves as if they could potentially be exposed every time they are in public.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, chills, repeated shaking with chills, gastrointestinal illness and new loss of taste or smell.
Health officials strongly urge residents to take these precautions:
Stay home if you are sick and keep your children home if they are sick.
Wear a face mask or covering over your nose and mouth.
Avoid non-essential gatherings of all types.
Keep six feet from other people.
Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially before eating.
Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth
Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
Call your healthcare provider from home if you are experiencing symptoms such as a fever, cough or shortness of breath.
Do not go to the emergency department unless you are experiencing life-threatening conditions.
More information is posted on the health department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19.
Call the Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330 if you have any questions. The hotline will be closed on Monday, Jan. 18 to mark the holiday. Otherwise, it is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. For information about emotional supports, visit the Oswego County Department of Social Services Division of Mental Hygiene at www.oswegocounty.com/mentalhygiene.
New York State provides online links to report violations of health and safety restrictions and requirements for businesses, gatherings and individuals. To file a complaint about a business, location or incident in your community, go to https://mylicense.custhelp.com/app/ask. To file a complaint against your employer or place of work, go to https://labor.ny.gov/workerprotection/laborstandards/coronavirus-complaints.shtm.
Under New York State Public Health Law, the Oswego County Health Department is the sole local public health authority regarding the COVID-19 pandemic response over all persons and entities within the County of Oswego. The Oswego County Health Department works closely with New York State Department of Health regarding COVID-19 monitoring, response and reporting.
