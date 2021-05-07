OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced Friday, May 7, that 12 additional residents tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total cumulative number of positive cases since the county began monitoring for COVID-19 in March 2020 to 7,820. There are currently 174 active positive cases.
Oswego County’s seven-day positivity rate jumped from 1.4% last week to 2.3% this week. Its community transmission rate remains “high” according to the CDC.
“This shows us that the virus is still active in our communities,” said Huang. “We must work together to reduce the number of new positive cases. The best way to do that is through vaccination. Please, make an appointment for a vaccination as soon as you are able.”
The COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective. Huang said, “They will protect you and your family from the virus. They prevent severe symptoms, hospitalization and death. National, state and local data all show a shift toward more younger populations getting the virus rather than older populations. This is because more older people are vaccinated than younger people are. It is evidence of the vaccine’s effectiveness. Still, if you have concerns about the vaccines, please call your doctor or the County’s COVID-19 hotline and ask questions. We’re all here to help.”
Residents are asked to continue following COVID-19 safety protocols, regardless of vaccination status. “Wear a mask,” Huang said. “Maintain social distance and wash your hands frequently. If you are sick, stay home. If your children are sick, please keep them home.”
This report is current as of 12:30 p.m. May 7.
Total - of positive cases currently active: 174
The following numbers are cumulative since the county began monitoring COVID-19 in March 2020. They are updated weekdays to show new cases or changes. Those who have been released are not removed from the running total.
Total - of tests conducted: 206,975
Total - of negative results: 196,560
Total - of positive cases: 7,820
Total - of positive cases released: 7,556
Total deaths reported by the New York State Department of Health: 90
Total - of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 530
The Health Department will host two more mini-clinics. The first will run from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Monday, May 10 at its office on Bunner Street in Oswego. The second will run from 11 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 15 at G. Ray Bodley High School, 6 William Gillard Drive, Fulton.
The Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which only requires one dose, will be administered at both clinics. For more information about the three COVID-19 vaccines, click on the “Fact Sheet” link for each one at https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/.
The links to register for the clinics are posted on the health department’s COVID-19 vaccine page. Go to https://health.oswegocounty.com/ and click on the link for “Local Information About the COVID-19 Vaccination.” The Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline is open from 8:30 am. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to help people make appointments. Call 315-349-3330.
Be sure to check back if the clinic looks like it doesn’t have any appointments available. Appointments may become available if other people cancel or re-schedule theirs.
All those attending an Oswego County Health Department vaccination clinic must have proof of age to receive their shot. This includes a drivers’ license, birth certificate, passport or school ID. Those without an appointment and proof of age will not be vaccinated.
Free transportation is provided to residents to go to COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Rides are available between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.
The Oswego County Office for the Aging can also help people aged 60 and over who need help navigating the internet in making appointments. Call 315-349-3484 for assistance.
Chairman Weatherup reminds residents that the virus continues to be widespread across the county and people should assume they can be exposed to COVID-19 anywhere they go in Central New York. “As restrictions continue to be lifted, I urge all of our residents to protect themselves every time they are in public. Now is not the time to let our guard down.”
Locations of recent public exposure are posted on the health department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, chills, repeated shaking with chills, gastrointestinal illness and new loss of taste or smell.
Health officials strongly urge residents to take these precautions:
Stay home if you are sick and keep your children home if they are sick.
Wear a face mask or covering over your nose and mouth.
Avoid non-essential gatherings of all types.
Keep six feet from other people.
Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially before eating.
Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
Call your health care provider from home if you are experiencing symptoms such as a fever, cough or shortness of breath.
Do not go to the emergency department unless you are experiencing life-threatening conditions.
For more information, go to the Oswego County Health Department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19 or call its COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330. Phone lines are open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For information about emotional supports, visit the Oswego County Department of Social Services Division of Mental Hygiene at www.oswegocounty.com/mentalhygiene.
New York State provides online links to report violations of health and safety restrictions and requirements for businesses, gatherings and individuals. To file a complaint about a business, location or incident in your community, go to https://mylicense.custhelp.com/app/ask. To file a complaint against your employer or place of work, go to https://labor.ny.gov/workerprotection/laborstandards/coronavirus-complaints.shtm.
Under New York State Public Health Law, the Oswego County Health Department is the local public health authority regarding the COVID-19 pandemic response within the County of Oswego. The Oswego County Health Department works closely with New York State Department of Health regarding COVID-19 monitoring, response and reporting.
