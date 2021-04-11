OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced Friday, April 9, that 21 additional residents tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total cumulative number of positive cases since the county began monitoring for COVID-19 in March 2020 to 7,218. There are currently 215 active positive cases.
As the Oswego County Health Department continues to monitor coronavirus activity around the county, they have noticed that new positive case numbers are relatively stable when compared to recent increasing trends elsewhere in the state and nation. However, they also remain consistently higher than the pre-peak numbers reported last year.
“This means that the virus is still very active in our county,” Huang said. “We ask residents to collaborate with us to protect our families and communities. As we continue to promote and administer the vaccine, eligible residents should sign up for an appointment as soon as they are able. Please remember that if you are signing up for either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, they both require two shots. Be sure you can keep both appointments and receive both doses so you can get fully vaccinated.
“Regardless of your vaccine status,” he added. “Please continue to follow protocols such as frequent handwashing, face-masking and social distancing. These are the best ways to help prevent the spread of the virus and reduce the number of positive cases.”
This report is current as of 3 p.m. April 9.
Total - of positive cases currently active: 215
The following numbers are cumulative since the county began monitoring COVID-19 in March 2020. They are updated weekdays to show new cases or changes. Those who have been released are not removed from the running total.
Total - of tests conducted: 182,974
Total - of negative results: 173,213
Total - of positive cases: 7,218
Total - of positive cases released: 6,913
Total deaths reported by the New York State Department of Health: 90
Total - of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 504
The Oswego County Health Department continues to partner with Pulaski Urgent Care to bring free COVID-19 rapid testing to various sites around the county. The next stop for the mobile unit will be at Cayuga Community College, 11 River Glen Drive, Fulton. It runs from 8 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, April 13. Registration is required. Go to https://health.oswegocounty.com/information/2019_novel_coronavirus/free_covid-19_testing.php.
Huang also advises residents to make an appointment and get vaccinated as soon as they can. “There are more agencies in the county that can administer the vaccine to more people now,” he said. “They include Oswego Hospital, Connext Care, and many local pharmacies.”
The Oswego County Health Department is planning another Janssen/Johnson and Johnson vaccine clinic in Fulton on Saturday, April 10. While the clinic is fully booked now, people are encouraged to keep checking back as appointments may become available if other people cancel or re-schedule theirs.
Appointments are required for all vaccination clinics. Go to https://health.oswegocounty.com/ and click on the link for “Local Information About the COVID-19 Vaccination.” The Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline is open from 8:30 am. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to help people make appointments. Call 315-349-3330.
All those attending an Oswego County Health Department vaccination clinic must have an appointment and bring proof of eligibility, such as proof of age. Other acceptable proofs include pay stubs, work ID, or a letter from health care provider. Those without an appointment and proof of eligibility will not be vaccinated.
Free transportation is provided to residents to go to COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Rides are available between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.
The Oswego County Office for the Aging can now help people aged 60 and over who need help navigating the internet in making appointments. Call 315-349-3484 for assistance.
Chairman Weatherup reminds residents that the virus continues to be widespread across the county and people should assume they can be exposed to COVID-19 anywhere they go in Central New York. “As restrictions continue to be lifted, I urge all of our residents to protect themselves every time they are in public. Now is not the time to let our guard down.”
Locations of recent public exposure are posted on the health department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, chills, repeated shaking with chills, gastrointestinal illness and new loss of taste or smell.
Health officials strongly urge residents to take these precautions:
Stay home if you are sick and keep your children home if they are sick.
Wear a face mask or covering over your nose and mouth.
Avoid non-essential gatherings of all types.
Keep six feet from other people.
Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially before eating.
Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
Call your health care provider from home if you are experiencing symptoms such as a fever, cough or shortness of breath.
Do not go to the emergency department unless you are experiencing life-threatening conditions.
For more information, go to the Oswego County Health Department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19 or call its COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330. Phone lines are open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For information about emotional supports, visit the Oswego County Department of Social Services Division of Mental Hygiene at www.oswegocounty.com/mentalhygiene.
New York State provides online links to report violations of health and safety restrictions and requirements for businesses, gatherings and individuals. To file a complaint about a business, location or incident in your community, go to https://mylicense.custhelp.com/app/ask. To file a complaint against your employer or place of work, go to https://labor.ny.gov/workerprotection/laborstandards/coronavirus-complaints.shtm.
Under New York State Public Health Law, the Oswego County Health Department is the local public health authority regarding the COVID-19 pandemic response within the County of Oswego. The Oswego County Health Department works closely with New York State Department of Health regarding COVID-19 monitoring, response and reporting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.