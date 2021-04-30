OSWEGO — Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced Friday, April 30, that 24 additional residents tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total cumulative number of positive cases since the county began monitoring for COVID-19 in March 2020 to 7,699. There are currently 214 active positive cases.
Huang reminds residents that the virus is still active in our community. “Our county continues to fluctuate between the CDC’s ‘high’ and ‘substantial’ community transmission levels,” he said. “As of today, we’re back to a ‘high’ level. This shows us that we need to keep working to reduce virus transmission in our communities.”
He urged eligible people to get vaccinated and reminded residents to follow COVID-19 protocols. “Wearing a mask, maintaining social distance and washing your hands frequently are the best ways to help prevent the spread of the virus and reduce the number of positive cases.”
This report is current as of 3 p.m. April 30.
Total - of positive cases currently active: 214
The following numbers are cumulative since the county began monitoring COVID-19 in March 2020. They are updated weekdays to show new cases or changes. Those who have been released are not removed from the running total.
Total - of tests conducted: 201,191
Total - of negative results: 190,925
Total - of positive cases: 7,699
Total - of positive cases released: 7,395
Total deaths reported by the New York State Department of Health: 90
Total - of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 565
The Oswego County Health Department will host two more mini-clinics to vaccinate residents next week. The next one will be on Monday, May 3 from 3 to 4 p.m., followed by another on Wednesday, May 5 from 3 to 3:30 p.m.
The Moderna vaccine will be administered at each of these clinics, which will be held at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego. Those who sign up for these clinics must be able to return 28 days later for their second dose.
The link to register for the clinics is now posted on the health department’s COVID-19 vaccine page. Go to https://health.oswegocounty.com/ and click on the link for “Local Information About the COVID-19 Vaccination.” The Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline is open from 8:30 am. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to help people make appointments. Call 315-349-3330.
Be sure to check back if a clinic looks like it doesn’t have any appointments available. Appointments may become available if other people cancel or re-schedule theirs.
Chairman Weatherup reminds residents that the virus continues to be widespread across the county and people should assume they can be exposed to COVID-19 anywhere they go in Central New York. “As restrictions continue to be lifted, I urge all of our residents to protect themselves every time they are in public. Now is not the time to let our guard down.”
Locations of recent public exposure are posted on the health department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, chills, repeated shaking with chills, gastrointestinal illness and new loss of taste or smell.
