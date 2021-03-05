OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced Friday, March 5, that 29 additional residents tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total cumulative number of positive cases since the county began monitoring for COVID-19 in March 2020 to 6,421. There are currently 172 active positive cases.
Huang reminded residents that the virus is still active in the community. “We must remain diligent in our mission to prevent the spread of this virus,” he said. “As we’ve said, it will take time to get most of the population vaccinated, so we must keep vigilant in our protection practices and follow all COVID-19 protocols.”
He continued, “Wear a face mask, social distance, wash your hands frequently and avoid non-essential gatherings. These are still the best ways to protect yourselves and the whole community.”
This report is current as of 3 p.m. March 5.
Total - of positive cases currently active: 172
The following numbers are cumulative since the county began monitoring COVID-19 in March 2020. They are updated weekdays to show new cases or changes. Those who have been released are not removed from the running total.
Total - of tests conducted: 155,611
Total - of negative results: 147,039
Total - of positive cases: 6,421
Total - of positive cases released: 6,160
Total deaths reported by the New York State Department of Health: 89
Total - of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 492
The Oswego County Health Department is partnering with Pulaski Urgent Care to bring free COVID-19 rapid testing to various sites around the county. The mobile unit will be at CiTi BOCES, 179 Co. Rte. 64, Mexico on Tuesday, March 9. A drive-thru clinic runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Registration is required. Go to
https://apps2.health.ny.gov/doh2/applinks/cdmspr/2/counties?DateID=BCA6E0CE7E20084CE0530A6C7C169446.
The Oswego County Health Department is administering vaccines to eligible people in the most efficient way possible. The health department posts an appointment link to their website at https://health.oswegocounty.com/ after 10 a.m. every Thursday. A vaccination hotline also launched this week to help people make appointments by phone. It is open from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursdays at 315-349-3383.
“We are happy that so many in our community are interested in being vaccinated to help end this pandemic,” said Huang. “Demand for the vaccine remains high and appointments are expected to fill quickly. We ask residents to please be patient and check back often as additional appointments become available each week.”
Oswego County is currently able to vaccinate individuals that fall into the 1B category of eligibility. For details, go to the New York State phased distribution guidelines at https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/phased-distribution-vaccine-phase-1a---phase-1b.
All those attending an Oswego County Health Department vaccination clinic must have an appointment and bring proof of eligibility at the time of vaccination. Acceptable proof includes pay stubs, work ID, a letter from health care provider or proof of age. Those without an appointment and proof of eligibility will not be vaccinated.
Free transportation is available to residents to go to COVID-19 test and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Transportation is available Monday through Saturday between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.
New York State has a wide network of vaccine dispensers. It has assigned hospitals to vaccinate the Phase 1a population of doctors, nurses, and medical workers. Local health departments are charged with vaccinating essential workers identified as part of Phase 1b – first responders, educators, public-facing grocery store workers, and others.
Local pharmacies are charged with vaccinating those aged 65 and older. In Oswego County, these pharmacies include various Kinney Drugs and Walgreens locations as well as the Wayne Drugs A Health Mart Pharmacy in Oswego. Please do not call the pharmacy for appointments. Appointments must be made online through the Kinney Drugs, Walgreens or Wayne Drugs A Health Mart Pharmacy websites. Please visit https://www.kinneydrugs.com/locations/appointments/NY/ or https://www.walgreens.com/topic/promotion/covid-vaccine.jsp?ban=covid_vaccine_brandstory_main_Jan2021 or https://stores.healthmart.com/waynepharmacy/stores.aspx to schedule an appointment.
As vaccine supplies continue to be inconsistent, clinics are usually not scheduled until the provider knows how much vaccine they are receiving from the state and when. People need to keep checking the websites frequently.
People aged 65 and over who need assistance may also call the Oswego County Office for the Aging at 315-349-3484 for help navigating the internet in making appointments.
Eligibility determination and a list of nearby providers where appointments can be scheduled are available through New York’s “Am I Eligible?” app at https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/ or by calling the New York State Vaccination Hotline, 1-833-NYS-4VAX (1-833-697-4829).
Oswego County is part of the CNY Regional Vaccination Network. Click here for more information: https://www.upstate.edu/coronavirus/covidvaccine/.
Chairman Weatherup reminds residents that the virus is widespread throughout the county and people should assume they can be exposed to COVID-19 anywhere they go in Central New York. “I urge all of our residents to protect themselves every time they are in public.”
Locations of recent public exposure are posted on the health department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, chills, repeated shaking with chills, gastrointestinal illness and new loss of taste or smell.
Health officials strongly urge residents to take these precautions:
Stay home if you are sick and keep your children home if they are sick.
Wear a face mask or covering over your nose and mouth.
Avoid non-essential gatherings of all types.
Keep six feet from other people.
Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially before eating.
Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
Call your health care provider from home if you are experiencing symptoms such as a fever, cough or shortness of breath.
Do not go to the emergency department unless you are experiencing life-threatening conditions.
More information is posted on the health department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19.
Call the Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330 if you have any questions. It is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. It is closed on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. For information about emotional supports, visit the Oswego County Department of Social Services Division of Mental Hygiene at www.oswegocounty.com/mentalhygiene.
New York State provides online links to report violations of health and safety restrictions and requirements for businesses, gatherings and individuals. To file a complaint about a business, location or incident in your community, go to https://mylicense.custhelp.com/app/ask. To file a complaint against your employer or place of work, go to https://labor.ny.gov/workerprotection/laborstandards/coronavirus-complaints.shtm.
Under New York State Public Health Law, the Oswego County Health Department is the sole local public health authority regarding the COVID-19 pandemic response over all persons and entities within the County of Oswego. The Oswego County Health Department works closely with New York State Department of Health regarding COVID-19 monitoring, response and reporting.
