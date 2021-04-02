OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced Friday, April 2, that 29 additional residents tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total cumulative number of positive cases since the county began monitoring for COVID-19 in March 2020 to 7,056. There are currently 207 active positive cases.
Huang said, “We continue to monitor coronavirus activity closely and, while we had a brief decline in February, new positive daily case counts began rising in March and remain consistently higher than the pre-peak numbers we reported before Halloween last year. This means that the virus is still very active in our community.
“We must all be diligent in our protection practices,” he said. “This means wearing a face mask, social distancing, washing your hands frequently and avoiding non-essential gatherings. I urge residents to work with us. Remain vigilant. Get a vaccine when you are eligible and follow safety protocols regardless of your vaccine status. All of these things will help us get through this pandemic.”
This report is current as of 3 p.m. April 2.
Total - of positive cases currently active: 207
The following numbers are cumulative since the county began monitoring COVID-19 in March 2020. They are updated weekdays to show new cases or changes. Those who have been released are not removed from the running total.
Total - of tests conducted: 176,854
Total - of negative results: 167,280
Total - of positive cases: 7,056
Total - of positive cases released: 6,760
Total deaths reported by the New York State Department of Health: 89
Total - of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 547
“People who are eligible for a vaccine should make an appointment and get one,” Huang said. “There are many agencies in the county that can administer the vaccine now. They include Oswego Hospital, Connext Care, and many local pharmacies in addition to our health department. Keep checking back if a clinic looks like it’s fully booked. Appointments may become available if other people cancel or re-schedule theirs.”
Vaccines are administered to people based on NYS Department of Health eligibility guidelines. In order to be eligible, residents must fall into the 1A or 1B public-facing essential worker group, have underlying health conditions, or be age 30 or over. For details on eligibility, go to the New York State phased distribution guidelines at https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/phased-distribution-vaccine-phase-1a---phase-1b
All those attending an Oswego County Health Department vaccination clinic must have an appointment and bring proof of eligibility at the time of vaccination. Acceptable proof includes pay stubs, work ID, a letter from health care provider and proof of age. Those without an appointment and proof of eligibility will not be vaccinated.
The Oswego County Health Department is partnering with Pulaski Urgent Care to bring free COVID-19 rapid testing to various sites around the county. The next stop for the mobile unit will be at the Scriba Fire Department, 5618 NYS Rte. 104, Oswego. It runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, April 6. Registration is required. Go to https://apps2.health.ny.gov/doh2/applinks/cdmspr/2/counties?DateID=BF020203B5C308D4E0530A6C7C162C46.
Free transportation is provided to residents to go to COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Rides are available between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.
The Oswego County Office for the Aging can now help people aged 60 and over who need help navigating the internet in making appointments. Call 315-349-3484 for assistance.
Chairman Weatherup reminds residents that the virus continues to be widespread across the county and people should assume they can be exposed to COVID-19 anywhere they go in Central New York. “As restrictions continue to be lifted, I urge all of our residents to protect themselves every time they are in public. Now is not the time to let our guard down.”
Locations of recent public exposure are posted on the health department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, chills, repeated shaking with chills, gastrointestinal illness and new loss of taste or smell.
Health officials strongly urge residents to take these precautions:
Stay home if you are sick and keep your children home if they are sick.
Wear a face mask or covering over your nose and mouth.
Avoid non-essential gatherings of all types.
Keep six feet from other people.
Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially before eating.
Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
Call your health care provider from home if you are experiencing symptoms such as a fever, cough or shortness of breath.
Do not go to the emergency department unless you are experiencing life-threatening conditions.
For more information, go to the Oswego County Health Department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19 or call its COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330. Phone lines are open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For information about emotional supports, visit the Oswego County Department of Social Services Division of Mental Hygiene at www.oswegocounty.com/mentalhygiene.
New York State provides online links to report violations of health and safety restrictions and requirements for businesses, gatherings and individuals. To file a complaint about a business, location or incident in your community, go to https://mylicense.custhelp.com/app/ask. To file a complaint against your employer or place of work, go to https://labor.ny.gov/workerprotection/laborstandards/coronavirus-complaints.shtm.
Under New York State Public Health Law, the Oswego County Health Department is the local public health authority regarding the COVID-19 pandemic response within the County of Oswego. The Oswego County Health Department works closely with New York State Department of Health regarding COVID-19 monitoring, response and reporting.
