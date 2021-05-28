OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced Friday, May 28, that 2 additional residents tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total cumulative number of positive cases since the county began monitoring for COVID-19 in March 2020 to 8,057. There are currently 73 active positive cases.
Oswego County continues to urge residents to get their COVID-19 vaccination.
“In the past six days, the daily new case counts have been 10 and below,” said Huang. “This comes from the benefits of broad vaccination among county residents.
“However, we still have some limited pockets where the vaccine has not reached. In a recent clinic, I noticed that we served many without insurance. I want to assure everyone again that you do not need to have insurance to get the vaccine. We will serve you if you don’t have health insurance. Our purpose is to cover everyone who wants a vaccine. We have scheduled many clinics at local schools in different cities and towns next week, and many of them are open to the public. I encourage all residents to take advantage of these opportunities.”
This report is current as of 3 p.m. May 28.
Total - of positive cases currently active: 73
The following numbers are cumulative since the county began monitoring COVID-19 in March 2020. They are updated weekdays to show new cases or changes. Those who have been released are not removed from the running total.
Total - of tests conducted: 221,896
Total - of negative results: 211,009
Total - of positive cases: 8,057
Total - of positive cases released: 7,894
Total deaths reported by the New York State Department of Health: 90
Total - of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 302
The Health Department continues to work with local schools to hold vaccination clinics across the county. Many of them are open to the public. Visit the department’s COVID-19 vaccine page for details. Go to https://health.oswegocounty.com/ and click on the link for “Local Information About the COVID-19 Vaccination.” All Oswego County COVID-19 vaccination clinic registration links are posted here.
Be sure to check back if a clinic looks like it doesn’t have any appointments available. Appointments may become available if other people cancel or re-schedule theirs or if more vaccine becomes available.
The Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline is also open from 8:30 am. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to help people make appointments. Call 315-349-3330.
The Oswego County Office for the Aging can also help people aged 60 and over who need help navigating the internet in making appointments. Call 315-349-3484 for assistance.
All those attending an Oswego County Health Department vaccination clinic must have proof of age to receive their shot. Proof of age can be a drivers’ license, birth certificate, passport or school ID. Those without an appointment and proof of age will not be vaccinated.
The Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine approved for those aged 12 and above now. The Moderna and Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccines are both only approved for those aged 18 and above. For information about the COVID-19 vaccines, click on the “Fact Sheet” link for each one at https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/.
The Oswego County Health Department has noticed that some individuals have been reluctant to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine because they don’t have health insurance. “I want to reassure residents first that there is no charge for the vaccine itself,” said Supervising Public Health Nurse Jodi Martin, with the health department’s preventative services division. “Second, the small administrative fee that gets billed to health insurance will not be charged to individuals. No one will be turned away for lack of health insurance or the inability to pay the fee. All you need is an appointment and proof of age. Go online to our vaccination page or call the Hotline to make an appointment and get vaccinated today.”
Free transportation is provided to residents to go to COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Rides are available between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.
Chairman Weatherup reminds residents that the virus continues to be active across the county and people should assume they can be exposed to COVID-19 anywhere they go in Central New York. “As restrictions continue to be lifted, I urge all of our residents to protect themselves every time they are in public. Now is not the time to let our guard down.”
Locations of recent public exposure are posted on the health department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, chills, repeated shaking with chills, gastrointestinal illness and new loss of taste or smell.
Residents are urged to continue to take precautions against the spread of COVID-19 including:
Get vaccinated if you are 12 years of age or older.
Stay home if you are sick.
Wash your hands often.
Wear a mask.
Keep a physical distance of six feet between you and others you don’t live with, especially if you are unvaccinated.
Be sure to follow the masking and distancing rules implemented by local businesses and workplaces. In addition, there have been no changes made to guidance for schools and school activities. Check the New York State website on reopening for the latest information on business and activity guidance at forward.ny.gov.
For more information, go to the Oswego County Health Department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19 or call its COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330. Phone lines are open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For information about emotional supports, visit the Oswego County Department of Social Services Division of Mental Hygiene at www.oswegocounty.com/mentalhygiene.
New York State provides online links to report violations of health and safety restrictions and requirements for businesses, gatherings and individuals. To file a complaint about a business, location or incident in your community, go to https://mylicense.custhelp.com/app/ask. To file a complaint against your employer or place of work, go to https://labor.ny.gov/workerprotection/laborstandards/coronavirus-complaints.shtm.
Under New York State Public Health Law, the Oswego County Health Department is the local public health authority regarding the COVID-19 pandemic response within the County of Oswego. The Oswego County Health Department works closely with New York State Department of Health regarding COVID-19 monitoring, response and reporting.
