Friends of Fulton History fundraiser Nov. 8

FULTON - What you were doing in November of 1979?
How you were dressed? What cars were on the road? What about your favorite songs? What were the big hits of the era? And the most famous musicians?
Find out the answers to these questions — and more — at the Friends of Fulton History annual fundraising celebration at the Tavern on the Lock Nov. 8.
Enjoy cocktails and foods of the era. Check out — and perhaps win — a raffle basket. Review memorabilia from that special time in your lives. Have a blast playing 1979 trivia. And enjoy the highlight of the evening — a return performance by Todd Hobin, a local favorite in the 1970s and still as famous and enjoyable today.
Hobin will entertain with some of the hits of the 70s and with some of your old favorites. He put on an amazing performance at this event last year and this year’s performance is guaranteed to get your feet tapping and to bring back old memories.
Help the Friends of Fulton History celebrate its 40th anniversary on this special night.
