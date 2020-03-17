FULTON - Hemlock woolly adelgid (HWA), is an invasive forest pest that kills hemlock trees. This past week, Robert Smith and Brittney Rogers, the Early Detection Team for the St. Lawrence Eastern Lake Ontario Partnership for Regional Invasive Species (SLELO PRISM), visited the Great Bear Springs Recreation Area. With members of the Friends of Great Bear, key stands of hemlocks were examined for signs of Hemlock Wooly Adelgid (HWA), an invasive sap sucking insect that kills hemlock trees—no presence was detected and monitoring will continue at Great Bear and other locations throughout the region on a periodic and annual basis.
Hemlock woolly adelgids are tiny, about the size of a sesame seed and hard to see with the naked eye. However, in the fall and winter months they secrete a white woolly mass, similar in texture to a cotton swab, that can be seen on the underside of hemlock branches where the needles connect to the tree stem. Other signs of infestation include loss of tree canopy and graying of needles. To learn more about HWA signs visit the SLELO PRISM invasive species webpage. Anyone who owns forested land or spends time snowshoeing or hiking is encouraged to take a closer look at hemlock trees when encountered if conditions are safe to do so. If any of the signs mentioned are detected note the location, take photos of the suspected signs and of the tree, and report the observation using iMapInvasives mobile app or contact the SLELO PRISM office at 315 387 3600 ext. 7724.
Hemlock trees are one of the most abundant trees that make up New York’s forests. Being a third most common tree species in our forests, hemlocks are a foundation species, meaning they create the ecosystem in which they reside, by providing a wide variety of ecoservice. Loss of hemlock trees will dramatically change our forests.
HWA is known to be present in Long Island, and the Catskill, Finger Lakes, and western New York regions; it was also found in the Adirondacks in 2017 but was rapidly eradicated. The St. Lawrence Eastern Lake Ontario Region which encompasses Oneida, Oswego, Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties is the last region in New York that HWA has yet to be detected, and considering the abundance of hemlocks in the Tug Hill region there is great effort being put into searching for sings if infestation.
Smith and Rogers have conducted similar hemlock surveys at 11 other locations that have been identified by the PRISM to be Priority Conservation Areas, or areas that have high ecological value. In attempt to enhance early detection efforts, SLELO is also recruiting and training volunteers to recognize and report signs of HWA. Those who want to help search for HWA are encouraged to join the SLELO PRISM invasive species Volunteer Surveillance Network (VSN), sign up online at www.sleloinvasives.org/volunteer/vsn/.
The mission of SLELO-PRISM is to protect native habitats, biodiversity, natural areas and freshwater resources by using a collaborative and integrated approach to invasive species Management with emphasis on prevention, early detection, rapid response, education and outreach. To learn more visit www.sleloinvasives.org and follow them on Facebook.
