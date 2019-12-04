Friends of the Oswego Library will wrap holiday gifts

OSWEGO - Volunteers with the Friends of the Oswego Library will give a holiday assist at the river’s end bookstore. Gift wrapping of purchases at the store will be provided by the friends on Saturdays and Sundays from noon-4 p.m. and weekdays from noon-2 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. beginning Tuesday, Dec. 10.
Wrapping paper and the wrapping service are provided free of charge but donations to the Friends of the Library are accepted.
While at the store, pick up a copy of the Friends’ Read Around Oswego calendar for just $10. Sales support the programs sponsored throughout the year by the Friends at the Library.
