OSWEGO — According to Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, Jesse Roe, 23, of Cleveland, was arrested Wednesday, July 29, after an extensive investigation as a fugitive from justice.
Mr. Roe was the subject of an arrest warrant issued out of Florida for second-degree accessory after the fact to murder.
He was arraigned Wednesday, July 29, and is currently remanded to the Oswego County Correctional Facility awaiting extradition.
This incident is still under investigation.
