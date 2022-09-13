Fulton Amateur Radio Club celebrates anniversary

Fulton Amateur Radio Club members line up to fill their plates on Sunday, Aug. 21. Pictured are: Al Gerisch, KD2DPB; Mike Regan, KD2DVC; Alice Wickoff; Glenn Hartman, W2TPE; Dick Hopman KC2HSI; Wayne Rose; Julia Hopman; and Bob LaMay, W2AFF.

FULTON - On Aug. 26, 1957, 16 people gathered at the home of Tom Adams on Forest Avenue in Fulton to formulate a Constitution for a new radio club. Temporary officers were elected to serve until an annual meeting was held in October. And there, the Fulton Amateur Radio Club was born.

Since then, the club has served the people of Oswego County with emergency communications, medical supplies distribution, and participation in various community events along with conducting classes for licensing and general electronic knowledge.

