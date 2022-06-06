Fulton announces $750,000 DRI grant fund for small businesses

The City of Fulton Community Development Agency (FCDA), announced that it is accepting applications from small businesses through Oct. 3 to obtain financial assistance from a fund poolof $750,000 for projects that will enhance and strengthen the city’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) area. Alexandra Fitzpatrick, (second from left), owner of Quintessential Creative, fills out an application for a city of Fulton DRI grant to add new signage for her business on Route 481 in the DRI corridor. Joining her are Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels (standing), Sarah Farley, FCDA executive director (seated right), and Nate Emmons, FCDA deputy director.

FULTON – Whether it’s enhancing signage, creating a “vibe’ for people to work, live and play, or energizing interior spaces, there is now $750,000 of grant money available for Fulton small businesses in the city’s Downtown Initiative Revitalization (DRI) area.

The City of Fulton Community Development Agency (FCDA) recently announced that it is accepting applications from small businesses through Oct. 3 to obtain financial assistance—up to $100,000 for each project—that will enhance and strengthen the city’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI), area. The types of improvements include: new signs and awnings, building renovations, technical assistance and COVID-related projects.

“I am beyond thrilled to announce this program,” said Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels. “These improvements in our downtown and along the DRI area will be transformational. Both Fultonians and those visiting our city will see the bright, new improvements and feel the pride we all have in enhancing our city’s positive vibe.”

“An information session for business owners interested in applying for these funds will be held at 6 p.m., June 14, at the Fulton War Memorial,” said Sarah Farley, FCDA executive director. “In addition, interested business owners can contact the FCDA to schedule a free consultation for application assistance with our Economic Development Team. We want to make the application process as smooth as possible.”

Once all applications are received by Oct. 3 , the anticipated timeline is as follows: Review committee meets mid-October; projects are selected and recommended to NY State HCR Nov. 1; grant awards are announced Nov. 1; grant awards and finalized and projects officially proceed Dec. 1; required environmental review conducted winter/spring 2023; final design, project bidding, permitting, and site plan review runs January-April 2023; construction begins May 1, 2023; and all projects are complete by July 1, 2024. For further information, contact admin@fultoncda.com.

