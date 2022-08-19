The city of Fulton is launching a summer edition of Dasher Dollars. As in December, 2021, in return for paying $25, you’ll receive five, ten-dollar certificates that you can use the same as cash at any participating business,” said Sarah Farley, executive director, Fulton Community Development Agency,(CDA), who administers the program. “Dasher Dollars may be redeemed at more than 37 participating businesses starting Tuesday, Aug. 23 and expire on Sept. 6, 2022. Dasher Dollars can be purchased on Aug. 23, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Fulton City Hall.”

FULTON – Santa’s coming early to Fulton this year. After the tremendous response to the city’s 2021 Christmas Holiday Dasher Dollars program, they are launching a summer edition, it was announced by Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels.

“Our local businesses really stepped up to participate in December, and we’re thrilled to be able to share this opportunity again this month,” said Michaels. “Anyone wishing to purchase Dasher Dollars should come to the Community Room, City Hall, Aug. 23, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. or until sold out. You can visit a local restaurant, get automotive services, invest in wellness, go bowling, catch a cab, buy jewelry, purchase antiques, repair your shoes, buy a nutrition drink, purchase a bicycle, and so much more! It’s an awesome opportunity to double your spending dollars while supporting local business.”

