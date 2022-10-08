Fulton announces ‘Home To Grow’ program

FULTON – The city of Fulton’s new ‘Home to Grow’ program helps first time homebuyers secure up to $20,000 toward the purchase of their first home, it was announced by Sarah Farley, executive director, Fulton Community Development Agency, CDA).

“We’re extremely excited to announce that grant funds are available through this program to help cover down payment and closing costs for income-eligible home buyers,” Farley said. “Funding is based on each buyer’s financial need and homes to be purchased must be existing one-family homes costing less than $171,000 within the city of Fulton. New construction homes are eligible only after all construction is complete. In addition, applicants must qualify for a conventional mortgage through a participating bank, credit union of mortgage company and provide cash to contribute a minimum of one percent of the purchase price as their down payment.”

