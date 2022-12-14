Fulton announces the return of ‘Dasher Dollars’ Wednesday, Dec. 14 with 29 businesses participating
FULTON – After the tremendous response to the city’s 2021 Christmas Holiday and Summer Edition Dasher Dollars, the program is back for this Christmas, it was announced by Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels.
“Our local businesses really stepped up to participate, and we’re thrilled to be able to share this opportunity again this month,” said Michaels. “Anyone wishing to purchase Dasher Dollars should come to the Community Room, City Hall, Dec. 14, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. or until sold out. Be sure to get there early because there is a limited supply. You can visit a local restaurant, get automotive services, invest in wellness, go bowling, catch a cab, buy jewelry, purchase antiques, repair your shoes, buy a nutrition drink, purchase a bicycle, and so much more! It’s an awesome opportunity to double your spending dollars while supporting local business.”
“As in December, 2021, in return for paying $25, you’ll receive five, $10 certificates that you can use the same as cash at any participating business,” said Sarah Farley, executive director, Fulton Community Development Agency,(CDA), who administers the program. “There’s limit of two $25 offers per person, and Dasher Dollars may be redeemed starting Dec. 14 and expire on Jan. 9, 2023. We see this as a simple and fun way to quickly inject cash into our local businesses and economy.”
The 29 businesses participating include: 481 Liquor and Wines, Andy’s Antiques & Collectibles, Axe Chuckers, B&T Sport Shop, Bronze Images Sun Tanning Studio, Canalview Travel Service, Chester’s Last Stand, Chubby’s Sports Bar & Grill, Classic Cuts Barber Shop, Cortini Shoe Store, Crowning Glory Hair Fashions, DeVine Designs by Gail, Flippin Unique Antiques, Fort Frisbee, Fulton Animal Hospital, Fulton Family YMCA, Get Schooled Aquatics, Hardcore Fit and Precise Nutrition, Ignite Nutrition, J&T’s Flippin’ Chicken, Kathy’s Cakes & The Big Dipper Ice Cream, Lakeview Lanes, Legacy Bicycles, Mimi’s Drive-in, Mission: midlife Wellness Studio, Muskies, Next Level Nutrition, Red Baron Pizza and Robin’s Nest Quilt Shop.
For more information, contact Farley or Nate Emmons at the CDA, (315) 593-7166.
The city of Fulton is offering Dasher Dollars again this Christmas. As in December, 2021, in return for paying $25, people will receive five, $10 certificates that they can use the same as cash at any participating business. Pictured, people line up outside Fulton City Hall last December to buy their Dasher Dollars.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.