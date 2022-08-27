Fulton Block Builder block celebrations begin

FULTON - As part of the Fulton Block Builder (FBB) program, participating homeowners are asked to work together, share resources, and plan a celebratory event in addition to the exterior improvements they make on their homes. Michelle Narad is the Block leader for a very active group near Lanigan School and they recently had a celebration dinner at the home of Tom and Sue Brown. The occasion also gave the group an opportunity to support local businesses, including food from Mimi’s, Mama Gina’s and Kathy’s Cakes.
This neighborhood group also held a garage sale at Lanigan Elementary School in July, raising $1,100 to purchase picnic tables for the students and teachers. “The teachers expressed an interest in holding class sessions outside in the good weather but would have to sit on the ground, which was not inclusive for all students” said Narad. “Picnic tables seemed like a natural solution, so we got on it. What’s more, when Councilor Ethan Parkhurst heard what our Block was doing, he volunteered his time to paint and seal the tables. The result is beautiful.”
