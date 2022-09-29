Fulton Block Builder neighborhood block celebrations continue

The Sawyer Block has lots to celebrate. Pictured from left, back row are: Stephanie Donnelly, Heidi Pafumi, Matthew Sawyer, Shannon Sawyer, Todd Sawyer, Brenda Tomlinson, Cindy Garrett, Tony Pafumi and Mike Smith. Front row are: Gladys Daniels, Brandi Donnelly, Pat Kerr, Becca Smith and Sharon Hoadley.

FULTON - As part of the Fulton Block Builder (FBB) program, in addition to working together and sharing resources to improve the exteriors of their homes, participating homeowners plan a celebratory event. Shannon Sawyer, the Block leader for a very active group on Batavia and Fulton avenues, had this to say about her neighborhood’s celebration, “even though we cannot apply for FBB next year (we’re completing our second year now), we are still planning to continue our neighborhood get togethers. I will make sure everyone gets lots of invites! Our neighborhood looks soooo good, FBB is such an amazing project!”

This neighborhood group also took up a playground collection for Granby School, raising money to support the school’s purchase of more playground equipment. “Our Block Builder Neighborhood is thrilled to offer the Granby PTG a $415 donation to improve the playground area,” continued Sawyer.

