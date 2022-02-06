Fulton Block Builders accepting applications for 2022 Block Challenge

FULTON - The Fulton Block Builders (FBB) has announced details for the 2022 Block Challenge, a program that offers matching funds to each participating home for exterior home improvements. The program encourages and rewards neighborhood groups to work together in an effort to reinvest in their own neighborhood.
City residents who would like to participate in a Block Challenge need to have a Block Leader and form a neighborhood cluster with a minimum of 50% and a maximum of 15 property owners in their block. (A single property owner application will not be considered.) The closer clusters are grouped, the more viable the application becomes. The group can include homeowners or landlords.
Taking part in the Block Challenge begins with a grant pre-application, which must be submitted by March 4. All interested neighbors sign the pre-application form. The pre-application does not commit anyone to the program but is required to submit a final application.
Once submitted, FBB Ambassadors — FBB leaders who help neighborhoods through the process — meet with the group to start the final application, which requires detailed plans for each homeowner project and a neighborhood celebratory event. Final applications are due April 13. They are then reviewed by an independent review panel, and awarded blocks are announced by May 7.
Applications can be found on the FBB webpage https://www.fultonblockbuilders.com/apply/
