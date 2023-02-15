FULTON - Fulton Block Builders (FBB) has announced details for its 2023 Block Challenge, a program that offers matching funds to each participating homeowner for exterior home improvements. The program encourages and rewards neighborhood groups to work together and reinvest in their own community. The Block Challenge Grant’s pre-applications must be submitted by March 17. The pre-application is required in order to submit a final application.
To complete the pre-application, city residents must first form a neighborhood cluster with five to 15 property owners in close proximity. The group can include homeowners or landlords. The closer the clusters are grouped and the larger the number of participants, the more competitive the application becomes. Clusters that can be geographically “linked” with other participating clusters in an area become even more competitive. And clusters that develop a strategic plan for their neighborhood’s continued revitalization in the future will be the most competitive. Once a cluster has formed, the pre-application process begins.
