Fulton Block Builders and the City Of Fulton Parks and Recreation host plant swap on May 21

FULTON - Fulton Block Builders (FBB) will host an outdoor plant swap in conjunction with Fulton Parks and Recreation from 10 a.m.-noon on Saturday, May 21, at Bullhead Point in Fulton. Gardeners are invited to bring labeled plants and take-home new plants.
Here is how people can be involved:
• While you are working in yards and cleaning out flower beds, take some time to divide plants and make room for new varieties.
• Put extra plants in disposable containers and/or bags.
• Mark the plant with its common name.
• Indicate if it is a shade or sun lover.
• If possible, add a picture of what it looks like blooming.
• Remember to look for any parasites.
“Fulton Block Builders is all about creating a thriving community for all who live, visit and work in Fulton,” said Linda Eagan, FBB Director, “and beautifying our yards is a great way to demonstrate your Fulton PRIDE. This plant swap provides free opportunities to make our gardens green again, promote neighborly relationships and build community. Together, we are truly Reshaping Fulton One Block at a Time!”
For more information about the plant swap, visit Fulton Block Builders’ Facebook page at: (20+) Fulton Block Builders | Facebook or the city’s website at: (20+) City of Fulton - Parks & Recreation | Facebook
