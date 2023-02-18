Fulton Block Builders announce start of 2023 fundraising campaign

FULTON - The Fulton Block Builder (FBB) fundraising committee has announced the start of its 2023 fundraising campaign. Once again, the Richard S. Shineman Foundation has approved matching funds for FBB in the spring of 2023 following completion of the campaign. In order to secure the entire Shineman award, FBB will strive to raise $50,000 by April 30.
“2022 was another fantastic year for the Fulton Block Builder (FBB) program,” commented Reyne Pierce, FBB fundraising chair. “Nearly $625,000 was invested in Fulton’s participating properties! For every dollar invested by Fulton Block Builders, property owners invested four times that amount.”
Twenty-five Blocks were awarded Block Challenge Grants and Pride Grants. FBB supported 201 properties spread throughout the six wards of the city, 16 landlords participated, and 11 homeowners used the historical color palettes available through Paint Fulton Grants. Pride Grants flourished to bring about age-friendly cultural events, beautification projects, park improvements and safe entries.
“Confidence is growing in the city, and it once again makes sense for residents to invest. FBB promotes pride of property ownership, incentivizes resident investment, and breaks the disinvestment cycle by reconnecting neighbors to each another. In the six short years FBB has been in existence, Fulton residents’ confidence has grown so quickly that in total, residents have invested $3.3 million in their properties and families are once again choosing Fulton as a place to live, work, and play.”
“You can keep that momentum going by supporting Fulton Block Builders in its aim to reach our $50,000 goal,” said Eagan. “Every dollar goes toward a reimbursement fund for property owners who qualify for eligible improvements and for promotion of the program. Your contribution is tax deductible, thanks to our partnership with CenterState CEO Foundation, a 501(c)3 non-profit.”
Or by mail, send checks to:
CenterState CEO Foundation, Inc.
