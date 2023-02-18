Fulton Block Builders announce start of 2023 fundraising campaign

Reyne Pierce, Fulton Block Builder (FBB) fundraising chair, and Linda Eagan, FBB director, announce the start of the 2023 campaign.

FULTON - The Fulton Block Builder (FBB) fundraising committee has announced the start of its 2023 fundraising campaign. Once again, the Richard S. Shineman Foundation has approved matching funds for FBB in the spring of 2023 following completion of the campaign. In order to secure the entire Shineman award, FBB will strive to raise $50,000 by April 30.

“2022 was another fantastic year for the Fulton Block Builder (FBB) program,” commented Reyne Pierce, FBB fundraising chair. “Nearly $625,000 was invested in Fulton’s participating properties! For every dollar invested by Fulton Block Builders, property owners invested four times that amount.”

