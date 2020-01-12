Fulton Block Builders announce the start of the 2020 fundraising campaign

FULTON - The Fulton Block Builder (FBB) fundraising committee announced the start of the 2020 Fulton Block Builder fundraising campaign. Once again, the Richard S. Shineman Foundation has approved a matching grant payable to Fulton Block Builders (FBB) in the spring of 2020 following completion of the fundraising in Fulton. This year’s FBB will strive to raise $75,000 in order to secure the entire $150,000 Shineman award.
2019 was the best year yet for the Fulton Block Builder (FBB) program. Over a half a million dollars was invested in Fulton’s participating properties. For every dollar invested by Fulton Block Builders, property owners invested 3.7 times that amount. FBB supported 216 properties, the highest number to date.
FBB promotes pride of property ownership, incentivizes resident investment, and breaks the disinvestment cycle by reconnecting neighbors to each another. Since Fulton Block Builders started, participating property owners have invested $1,274,845 in their properties.
In 2019, FBB increased the number of business donations and raised $67,081. Next FBB doubled the number of personal donations, raising $3,093. Culminating in the Richard S. Shineman Foundation matching the fundraising 2-to-1. $140,000.
FBB launched its first year in 2017, since that time residents and businesses have donated $186,362 for the Block Challenge programs, and the Shineman Foundation has invested $340,000 in the Fulton Block Builder program. All of this has made it possible for FBB to award 596 Block Challenge grants and start a transformative revolution in the city.
FBB is asking for support to help them reach their $75,000 goal. Every dollar goes toward a reimbursement fund for property owners who qualify for eligible improvements and for promotion of the program. There is no paid staff. A contribution is tax deductible because they are again working with CenterState CEO Foundation, a 501(c)3 non-profit.
FBB donations can be made on the website at: https://www.fultonblockbuilders.com/donate/
Or by mail, send checks to:
CenterState CEO Foundation, Inc.
Fulton Block Builders
115 W. Fayette St.
Syracuse, New York 13202
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.