Fulton Block Builders announce three 2022 information meetings

FULTON - Three community information meetings are planned to answer questions about the 2022 Fulton Block
Builder (FBB) programs and application process. Meetings will take place at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11; at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 13 and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 16. All meetings will take place at the Fulton Polish Home, 153 W. First St. South, Fulton.
The decision to hold three meetings is in response to COVID-19. The FBB committee members want to be sure everyone stays safe while still having the opportunity to learn about the FBB programs.
Everyone attending the meetings is asked to mask-up and social distance. The committee believes that each of the three meetings will be shorter than one large, this should help with safety as well.
Fulton Block Builders committee members will explain three types of grants: FBB Block Challenges, a neighborhood revitalization program that encourages groups of neighbors to collaborate on exterior home improvements; FBB Pride Grants, which introduce cultural and aesthetic improvements around the city; and FBB Paint Fulton Grants, which offer historical paint options to homeowners.
More information can be found on the FBB website: https://www.fultonblockbuilders.com/apply/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.