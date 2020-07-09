Fulton Block Builders announces new “Light Up Fulton” initiative

FULTON - Fulton Block Builders (FBB) is all about building a welcoming community and “Light Up Fulton” is another way to do just that. In the past couple of years, FBB has supported a few blocks turning their porch lights on nightly from dusk to dawn and encouraging others on their block to do the same. Now FBB and Mayor Deana Michaels want to make “Light Up Fulton” porch light campaign a citywide initiative.
“I presented this idea to Fulton Block Builders and as we have seen time and time again, they were on board to make this happen” said Mayor Michaels. “The city of Fulton is a beautiful community. We must find ways to make our neighborhoods safer and this is one of those ways. The strong partnership with Fulton Block Builders helps us to showcase all our city has to offer for those who live, work and visit here”
“FBB loved the mayor’s idea and immediately went to work to support it” stated Linda Eagan, FBB Director. “It is always important to keep the area around your doors and windows well lit, but this initiative will serve an even greater purpose by sending the message that - Fulton is a great place to live”.
Leaving a porch light on all night costs about 11 cents a month for a 5W compact fluorescent bulb. Also, many new fixtures have room to install a photocell light sensor bulb adapter. This will allow a porch light to be on only during night time hours, saving energy and cost.
Benefits of the “Light Up Fulton” initiative include:
• Creates a lived-in and welcoming appearance to a home and neighborhood.
• Increases the perception of safety to residents and visitors.
• Reduces the opportunity for criminal activity and inappropriate street behavior.
• Enhances the appearance of the neighborhood at night by adding ambient lighting.
If people don’t have a porch light, a Fulton Block Builder Pride Grant can help.
Just get five (or more) neighbors who also want to commit to the initiative but don’t have a porch light. All participants will select the porch light they want and contact Linda Eagan FBB Director at fultonblockbuilders@gmail.com or call her at 315-529-9181.
