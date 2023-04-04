Fulton Block Builders announces new volunteers for 2023

FULTON - The Fulton Block Builder (FBB) program has many opportunities for people to serve their community through this new initiative. In 2023, FBB begins its seventh year, and more growth is expected.
This year, Alan Baker, Shannon Sawyer, Vicki Hohman and Tracy Cavalier have stepped up to help the Fulton Block Builders. Each has been a participant in the program in the past and feel “It is time to give back!”
“The excitement in the city is strong, the pride is growing, and work is being done in every Ward,” said Linda Eagan, Administrative Director. “From the start of this program, I have been amazed by the residents and businesses support. Every lofty goal we have set has been achieved and surpassed. I expect 2023 to continue in this manner and that’s why we are seeking more volunteers.”
Fulton Block Builders is a grassroots initiative. If people are interested in volunteering, contact Eagan at fultonblockbuilders@gmail.com or call 315-529-9181.
