Fulton Block Builders announces new volunteers for 2023

Fulton Block Builders welcomes four new volunteers for 2023. From left are: Alan Baker, Shannon Sawyer, Vicki Hohman and Tracy Cavalier.

FULTON - The Fulton Block Builder (FBB) program has many opportunities for people to serve their community through this new initiative. In 2023, FBB begins its seventh year, and more growth is expected.

This year, Alan Baker, Shannon Sawyer, Vicki Hohman and Tracy Cavalier have stepped up to help the Fulton Block Builders. Each has been a participant in the program in the past and feel “It is time to give back!”

