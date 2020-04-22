Fulton Block Builders application process continues

FULTON - Despite Fulton’s current stay-at-home restrictions, Fulton Block Builders (FBB) is still accepting applications for the 2020 year. All blocks that submitted a Block Challenge initial application have until April 29 to complete their Final Block application. These final applications will provide FBB judges with the detail of each home’s projects and the estimated costs, and these numbers will allow the judges to award as much money as possible to the strongest groups in the city.
Additionally, any homeowner in the city is eligible for a Paint Fulton $500 grant award if they use historic colors on their home. Those interested can find a selection of historic color schemes at https://www.fultonblockbuilders.com/find-your-color. Up to 50 possible combinations of colors are possible. People can read about how Paint Fulton grants work on the FBB website and find its easy-to-use application. Paint Fulton applications are due April 29.
Pride Grants are also available to blocks that have successfully completed at least one year of a FBB Block Challenge Grant. “Pride Grants offer a wide range of grants (between $100 and $3,000) to support projects and activities that sow the seeds of revitalization by engaging residents in the resurgence of their neighbourhoods,” said Linda Eagan, FBB Coordinator. “Examples of Pride Grants include the Fulton Porch Fest planned for this summer, neighborhood house lighting, neighborhood flags, and a float in the Memorial Day Parade. The ideas are group led and wide ranging and there is no due date for Pride Grants.”
Those interested in applying for a Pride Grant or who have questions about specific projects and expenses, can email Fulton Block Builders at fultonblockbuilders@gmail.com or call Eagan at 315-529-9181.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.