Fulton Block Builders information meeting a success

Kelly Niccoli, Fulton Block Builder Ambassador, explains the program to Jeanne Harter and Sandra Guerin.

FULTON - On Jan. 11, Fulton Block Builders (FBB) held the 2023 city information meeting at River Vista. More than 70 people were in attendance to learn how the FBB program works and to gather information about organizing their block.

Linda Eagan, FBB’s Director, explained how the program started and details of the Paint Fulton and Block Challenge grants. Tina Eusepi, FBB volunteer, explained how the FBB Ambassadors will help Blocks through the process. Alan Baker and Tracy Cavalier shared their experiences of being Block Leaders. Reyne Pierce, FBB Donation Chair, highlighted and thanked the very generous businesses, civic groups, individuals and Shineman Foundation for financing the program, and Tonya Crisafulli discussed the very creative Pride Grants that FBB has supported and encouraged more groups to apply.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.