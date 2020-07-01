Fulton Block Builders is postponing a plant swap until 2021

FULTON - Fulton Block Builders (FBB) had hoped to schedule a social distancing plant swap for spring of 2020. However, due to the COVID-19 risks associated with mass gatherings, it has been decided to postpone this event until spring of 2021.
Fulton Block Builders is all about creating a thriving community for all who live, visit and work in Fulton, and beautifying yards is a great way to demonstrate Fulton pride. “A plant swap will be one more way to promote neighborly relationships and build community. FBB apologizes for any inconvenience this postponement may cause, but hopes the community understands,” said Linda Eagan, FBB Director.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.