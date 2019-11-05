Linda Eagan, head of the Fulton Block Builders group, has been named an AARP Purpose Prize Fellow for 2019.
The nine Purpose Prize Fellows are named for the mission-focused work of the organizations that they lead. Each fellow will receive a $5,000 award to further the mission of their organization.
There also are five AARP Purpose Prize winners, who are named as being people who are 50-plus who are using their life experience to create social change. Each of five winners will receive a $60,000 award.
All the winners will be honored at the Washington, D.C. AARP Purpose Prize award gala Nov. 12.
“AARP Purpose Prize winners and fellows have spent decades accumulating a wealth of knowledge that only life experience can bring. Armed with this wisdom, they tackle some of the greatest societal challenges of our time and are making a difference in their communities and further afield,” said AARP Chief Executive Officer Jo Ann Jenkins. “We are proud to highlight their work with the AARP Purpose Prize award and to celebrate a new story of aging – one full of meaningful impact and limitless possibilities.”
“The work that is being done in our city is not only inspirational for all of us, it is inspiring those around the country!,” Eagan said in an email Nov. 5. “Although I am the mentioned Fellow, this award belongs to all of the Fulton Block Builders volunteers and participants. Thank you Fulton for sharing your pride and making transformative differences in our community!”
Fulton Block Builders is an organization aiming to better, rebuilt and beautify Tulton’s neighborhoods one house at a time. Foundation and corporate sponsors supply matching grant money to help groups of neighbors collaborate on exterior improvements to their properties in order to build confidence in Fulton’s neighborhoods and inspire others to reinvest.
Items that money can be used on include painting, porch repair, soffit repair, sidewalk repair, mailboxes, exterior lights, front yard landscaping, front doors/screen doors and more.
For more information on Fulton Block Builders, go to https://www.fultonblockbuilders.com/info or its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/fultonblockbuilders
