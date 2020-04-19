Fulton Block Builders planning to hold a plant swap later in 2020

FULTON - Though many are home complying with safe distance guidelines, people can still be thinking about their neighbors. Fulton Block Builders (FBB) is organizing an outdoor plant swap in conjunction with the city. Once stay-at-home restrictions have been lifted, FBB will announce a date and location for the event. Here’s how people can be involved now:
1. While working in yards and cleaning out flower beds, take some time to divide plants and make room for new varieties.
2. Put yextra plants in disposable containers and/or bags.
3. Mark the plant with its common name.
4. Indicate if it is a shade or sun lover.
5. If possible, add a picture of what it looks like blooming.
6. Remember to look for any parasites - people don’t want to share these!
Fulton Block Builders is all about creating a thriving community for all who live, visit and work in Fulton, and beautifying yards is a great way to demonstrate Fulton pride. This plant swap is a great way to promote neighborly relationships and build community. Be watching for the announcement of the plant swap date as soon as it is possible.
For more information, visit Fulton Block Builders’ Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/fultonblockbuilders.
