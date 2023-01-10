Fulton Block Builders to hold information meeting on 2023 Block Challenge Program

Homeowners can learn about the Fulton Block Builder program by attending a citywide information meeting. The next one will be held Wednesday, Jan. 11, at River Vista Conference Center in Fulton.

FULTON - Fulton Block Builders (FBB) will hold a community information session to answer questions about their 2023 application process at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at River Vista Conference Center, 810 S. First St., Fulton. There will be a short presentation on how the program works and plenty of time to get questions answered. Any block in the city can apply to the program but this year FBB has received additional funding to promote more east-side blocks to apply.

The FBB Block Challenge is a neighborhood revitalization program that encourages groups of neighbors to collaborate on exterior improvements to their properties, with the goal of building confidence in Fulton’s neighborhoods and inspire others to reinvest. Since FBB’s start in 2017, we have funded 1236 properties and participating FBB residents invested $3.3 million in their properties.

