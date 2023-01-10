Fulton Block Builders to hold information meeting on 2023 Block Challenge Program

FULTON - Fulton Block Builders (FBB) will hold a community information session to answer questions about their 2023 application process at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at River Vista Conference Center, 810 S. First St., Fulton. There will be a short presentation on how the program works and plenty of time to get questions answered. Any block in the city can apply to the program but this year FBB has received additional funding to promote more east-side blocks to apply.
The FBB Block Challenge is a neighborhood revitalization program that encourages groups of neighbors to collaborate on exterior improvements to their properties, with the goal of building confidence in Fulton’s neighborhoods and inspire others to reinvest. Since FBB’s start in 2017, we have funded 1236 properties and participating FBB residents invested $3.3 million in their properties.
Each participating property owner in a Challenge Block is eligible to receive a dollar-for-dollar match on exterior improvements up to $1,000.
Aside from matching grant funding, participating homeowners have access to discounts from sponsoring hardware stores and garden centers. There are also additional bonuses for corner properties, block leaders and for using the historical colors that can found on the Paint Fulton tab of the FBB website. FBB website: https://www.fultonblockbuilders.com/apply/
FBB Block applications are competitive, tips for strong block applications will be discussed at the information meeting. Snacks and drinks will be available.
Important dates regarding 2023 Fulton Block Builders:
• City informational Wednesday, Jan. 11
• Pre-qualification forms due by Friday, March 17
• Final applications due by Friday, April 28
• Awards announced Saturday, May 13
• Kick off dinner for sponsors and awardees TBD
• Improvement projects must be completed by Oct. 31
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.