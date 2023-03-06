Fulton Block Builders visits Fulton Lions Club, receives $1,500 contribution

FULTON – Linda Eagan, executive director, Fulton Block Builders, (FBB), was the featured speaker at the Feb. 16 meeting of the Fulton Lions Club. Eagan and FBB volunteer Ann Casey, updated the Lions on the progress the organization has made since they began revitalizing Fulton neighborhoods in 2017, one block at a time. At the end of 2022, residents invested $624,000 in participating properties, bringing the total investment to $3.3 million since FBB started, she said. Following her presentation, Fulton Lions contributed $1,500 to the organization.
