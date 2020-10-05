Fulton Block Builders visits Fulton Lions Club

FULTON - Linda Eagan, administrative director of Fulton Block Builders, (FBB), was the featured speaker at the September meeting of the Fulton Lions Club. Fulton President David Guyer, right, thanks Eagan for her presentation. To-date, FBB has awarded $500,000 in grants for neighborhood improvements, which translates to more than $2 million invested by homeowners in Fulton neighborhoods since the organization was founded in 2017. Fulton Lions Club provides financial assistance for those in need of eyeglasses, eye exams, and hearing aids to residents in the Greater Fulton area. For more information, visit www.fultonlionsclub.com, or find them on Facebook under Fulton, NY Lions.
