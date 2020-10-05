Fulton celebrates ribbon cutting at new building on former Nestle site

FULTON — Christopher Pisanti, president of Construction, Design and Management, Inc. (CDM), the contractor and developer, held a ribbon cutting for the new building on the former Nestle site on Aug. 31.
Spectrum is expanding its technical operations in the area, and will utilize the 9000 square foot facility as a centralized hub for field service support across Western Onondaga, Oswego and Cayuga counties.
Spectrum customer service and support will remain at 335 W. First St., Oswego.
