Fulton celebrates ribbon cutting at new building on former Nestle site

Pictured from left: Kevin LaMontagne, business finance director of Operation Oswego County; Cory Bendekovic, director business development of CDM; Jontomas Bixby, vice president project development of CDM; Chris Pisanti, president of CDM; Austin Wheelock, deputy director of Operation Oswego County; Deana Michaels, mayor of the city of Fulton; Ron Patrick, city of Fulton planning commission; Ralph Stacy Jr., Oswego County Legislator 25th District; James Thomas, representative for Senator Ritchie; Mike Treadwell, executive director of Operation Oswego County; Tom Greco, Operation Oswego County board of directors; Morris Sorbello, County of Oswego IDA board of directors; and Karen Perwitz, city of Fulton planning commission. Provided photo

FULTON — Christopher Pisanti, president of Construction, Design and Management, Inc. (CDM), the contractor and developer, held a ribbon cutting for the new building on the former Nestle site on Aug. 31.

Spectrum is expanding its technical operations in the area, and will utilize the 9000 square foot facility as a centralized hub for field service support across Western Onondaga, Oswego and Cayuga counties.

Spectrum customer service and support will remain at 335 W. First St., Oswego.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.